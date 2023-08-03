Class is almost in session, which means it’s time to stock up on everything from a new backpack and laptop to taking advantage of all the back-to-school clothes sales. On top of picking out a first day of school outfit, you also need to make sure your beauty supplies are ready for the new year on campus.

Luckily, there are so many top-rated Revlon hair tools on sale at Amazon right now to help you make the grade by way of some perfect back-to-school hairstyles. You can save up to 34% on hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, and even the viral Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush.

Shop the Revlon Deals

For those wanting to upgrade their hair routine, Revlon's insanely popular hair dryer brush is a best-seller on Amazon. We can't scroll through our TikTok feeds without seeing at least one person using the fan-favorite hair tool to achieve salon-worthy blowouts from the comfort of their own homes. The award-winning Revlon One-Step blowout brush cuts down on drying time, boosts volume, and leaves your hair looking super shiny — plus, it's on sale now for more than 40% off.

There's one thing you can never forget on the first day of college, and that's a stylish new hairdo. Head back to school in style with the best deals on Revlon hair tools available at Amazon, below.

Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer Amazon Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer Get dry hair fast with this turbo dryer. It tames frizz while drying to make your hair feel soft and smooth. Press the turbo button to boost the airflow to dry up to 50% faster. $25 $17 Shop Now

Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer Amazon Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer Designed with Infrared Heat Technology which taps into your hair's natural moisture, Revlon's Infrared Styler helps prevent over-drying and over-styling damage, and delivers maximum shine. This hair dryer combines three layers of Ceramic Coating to help reduce heat damage. $30 $20 Shop Now

