Save Up to 43% On Revlon Hair Dryers, Straighteners and Curling Irons Before the New School Year

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Class is almost in session, which means it’s time to stock up on everything from a new backpack and laptop to taking advantage of all the back-to-school clothes sales. On top of picking out a first day of school outfit, you also need to make sure your beauty supplies are ready for the new year on campus.

Luckily, there are so many top-rated Revlon hair tools on sale at Amazon right now to help you make the grade by way of some perfect back-to-school hairstyles. You can save up to 34% on hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, and even the viral Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

For those wanting to upgrade their hair routine, Revlon's insanely popular hair dryer brush is a best-seller on Amazon. We can't scroll through our TikTok feeds without seeing at least one person using the fan-favorite hair tool to achieve salon-worthy blowouts from the comfort of their own homes. The award-winning Revlon One-Step blowout brush cuts down on drying time, boosts volume, and leaves your hair looking super shiny — plus, it's on sale now for more than 40% off.

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage. 

$70$40

There's one thing you can never forget on the first day of college, and that's a stylish new hairdo. Head back to school in style with the best deals on Revlon hair tools available at Amazon, below.

Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Dryer
Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Dryer
Amazon
Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Dryer

This hair dryer's triple-coated ceramic barrels are infused with coconut oil for long-lasting results. Paired with ceramic tourmaline ionic technology for reduced static and frizz, it leaves a silky finish you can’t stop touching.

$35$23
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler

The paddle version of Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer Brush runs through your hair to detangle, dry, and smooth hair in up to half the time.

$50$39
Revlon All-In-One Style Hot Air Kit
Revlon All-In-One Style Hot Air Kit
Amazon
Revlon All-In-One Style Hot Air Kit

The Revlon hot air styler kit includes both a 1" and 1-1/2" hot air styling attachment that use Ion technology for faster, silkier results. Achieve beautiful volume and soft curls for all types and lengths of hair.

$30$21
Revlon Crystal C + Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron
Revlon Crystal C + Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron
Amazon
Revlon Crystal C + Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron

Style everything from pin-straight to defined curls to beachy waves with a versatile flat iron. Revlon's fusion of ceramic and crystal tourmaline helps deliver shiny, brilliant results and less frizz. 

$35$23
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this all-new curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.

$75$65
Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil-Infused Curling Iron
Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil-Infused Curling Iron
Amazon
Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil-Infused Curling Iron

Effortlessly style tight, bouncy curls that are long lasting with the SmoothStay curling iron. Faster styling is made possible with heat-sensing technology that maintains heat evenly, while also decreasing heat damage.​​​​​​​

$28$22
Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer
Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer
Amazon
Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer

Get dry hair fast with this turbo dryer. It tames frizz while drying to make your hair feel soft and smooth. Press the turbo button to boost the airflow to dry up to 50% faster.

$25$17
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer
Amazon
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer

Designed with Infrared Heat Technology which taps into your hair's natural moisture, Revlon's Infrared Styler helps prevent over-drying and over-styling damage, and delivers maximum shine. This hair dryer combines three layers of Ceramic Coating to help reduce heat damage. 

$30$20

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today. Find our picks for the best back-to-school deals using our ultimate back-to-school shopping guide.

