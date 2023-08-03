Save Up to 43% On Revlon Hair Dryers, Straighteners and Curling Irons Before the New School Year
Class is almost in session, which means it’s time to stock up on everything from a new backpack and laptop to taking advantage of all the back-to-school clothes sales. On top of picking out a first day of school outfit, you also need to make sure your beauty supplies are ready for the new year on campus.
Luckily, there are so many top-rated Revlon hair tools on sale at Amazon right now to help you make the grade by way of some perfect back-to-school hairstyles. You can save up to 34% on hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, and even the viral Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush.
For those wanting to upgrade their hair routine, Revlon's insanely popular hair dryer brush is a best-seller on Amazon. We can't scroll through our TikTok feeds without seeing at least one person using the fan-favorite hair tool to achieve salon-worthy blowouts from the comfort of their own homes. The award-winning Revlon One-Step blowout brush cuts down on drying time, boosts volume, and leaves your hair looking super shiny — plus, it's on sale now for more than 40% off.
Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage.
There's one thing you can never forget on the first day of college, and that's a stylish new hairdo. Head back to school in style with the best deals on Revlon hair tools available at Amazon, below.
This hair dryer's triple-coated ceramic barrels are infused with coconut oil for long-lasting results. Paired with ceramic tourmaline ionic technology for reduced static and frizz, it leaves a silky finish you can’t stop touching.
The paddle version of Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer Brush runs through your hair to detangle, dry, and smooth hair in up to half the time.
The Revlon hot air styler kit includes both a 1" and 1-1/2" hot air styling attachment that use Ion technology for faster, silkier results. Achieve beautiful volume and soft curls for all types and lengths of hair.
Style everything from pin-straight to defined curls to beachy waves with a versatile flat iron. Revlon's fusion of ceramic and crystal tourmaline helps deliver shiny, brilliant results and less frizz.
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this all-new curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
Effortlessly style tight, bouncy curls that are long lasting with the SmoothStay curling iron. Faster styling is made possible with heat-sensing technology that maintains heat evenly, while also decreasing heat damage.
Get dry hair fast with this turbo dryer. It tames frizz while drying to make your hair feel soft and smooth. Press the turbo button to boost the airflow to dry up to 50% faster.
Designed with Infrared Heat Technology which taps into your hair's natural moisture, Revlon's Infrared Styler helps prevent over-drying and over-styling damage, and delivers maximum shine. This hair dryer combines three layers of Ceramic Coating to help reduce heat damage.
