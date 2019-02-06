This escalated quickly.

Things got personal between Chris Brown and Offset, after the "No Air" singer posted a meme poking fun at Offset's pal, 21 Savage. The latter rapper was arrested earlier this week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with ICE alleging that the British-born rapper had been in the U.S. illegally for more than a decade.

On Wednesday, Brown posted a 21 Savage music video to Instagram, with a British-sounding rapper doing a voice-over; Offset called it "lame" in the comments.

Brown then replied with a series of explicit insults aimed at Offset. "F**K YOU LIL BOY ... SENSITIVE ASS N**** ... IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME. Oh and another thing, SUCK MY D*CK!!!!"

"If he don't get his EARTH WIND AND FIRE pootytang space suits WEARING CAP *SS LIL BOY da f**k out my comments and off my d*ck," the singer added on his Instagram , coming back for round two.

Offset replied on his Instagram story, writing, "Coke head don’t want [smoke emoji]." See their wild insults below.

Brown and Offset aren't the only musicians to speak out about 21 Savage's recent arrest. On Wednesday, JAY-Z revealed that his record label, Roc Nation, has hired an attorney for the rapper.

In a statement to Billboard, JAY-Z decried the arrest, saying, "The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty, his U-visa petition has been pending for 4 years," adding, "In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately, #Free21Savage."

