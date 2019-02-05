21 Savage finally confirmed that he is indeed from the U.K. originally.

On Tuesday, his legal team released another statement setting some facts straight after the rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested over the weekend by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).



“Mr. Abraham-Joseph was born in the United Kingdom,” it flatly states. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph arrived legally in the United States at the age of 7 under an H-4 visa… Mr. Abraham-Joseph has been continuously physically present in the United States for almost 20 years, except for a brief visit abroad. Unfortunately, in 2006 Mr. Abraham-Joseph lost his legal status through no fault of his own.”



The lawyers’ statement also refutes claims that he had previously been arrested on drug felony charges in Atlanta in 2014, a charge that ICE agents suggested contributed to his detainment, via CBS News.



“Mr. Abraham-Joseph has no criminal convictions or charges under state or federal law and is free to seek relief from removal in immigration court. ICE provided incorrect information to the press when it claimed he had a criminal conviction.”



Like in previous statements from the 26-year-old performer’s legal team, the statement implores officials to release him and allow him to settle the issue in civil court.



“There continues to be no legal reason to detain Mr. Abraham-Joseph for a civil law violation that occurred when he was a minor, especially when people in his exact situation are, routinely,” it reads, later adding, “We are unaware of why ICE apparently targeted Mr. Abraham-Joseph, but we will do everything possible to legally seek his release and pursue his available relief in immigration court.”

The immigration firm of Kuck Baxter also released a statement urging for Savage's release, arguing that he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community, instead, calling him a role model for a younger generation.

21 Savage is one of Atlanta’s most promising rising stars. Just days before his arrest, he performed at Super Bowl Sunday Fest. Soon after his arrest, Dina LaPolt, one of his attorneys, shared a statement declaring the whole ordeal to be a “misunderstanding.”



"We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding," said LaPolt, who called the rapper "a role model to the young people in the country."



