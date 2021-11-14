Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour After Stepdaughter Is Found Dead

Chris Daughtry is mourning the death of his stepdaughter, Hannah. According to multiple reports, the 25-year-old was found at her home in Tennessee on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene. The American Idol alum took to Instagram Saturday to confirm the devastating news.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family," Daughtry wrote alongside a photo Hannah. "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply💔💔💔."

The 41-year-old musician's wife, Deanna, also spoke out about the tragic loss, thanking friends, family and fans for their outpouring of support during this difficult time.

"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah," Deanna shared. "We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. The couple, who married in 2000, are also parents to 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

Daughtry’s rock band revealed on Instagram that it would be postponing their upcoming shows, writing, "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming weekend for Daughtry have been postponed."

The statement continued, "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."

