The family of Hannah Price, the late stepdaughter of musician Chris Daughtry, has confirmed her cause of death after her body was discovered in November.

On Wednesday, Price's family released a statement to ET revealing that she died by suicide, while under the influence of drugs.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being found at her home in Tennessee on Nov. 12, 2021, and Daughtry subsequently postponed and cancelled upcoming tour events to give the family time to grieve.

"Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on Nov 12th 2021. Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail," the statement read.

"From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships," the family shared. "Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

The family stated that Price had called them on the morning of her death, and said "she was in fear for her life."

"She needed help after her current boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and had taken her car. We immediately requested the Fentress County Police Department, where Hannah lived, to perform a wellness check. The officers spoke to Hannah and determined she was OK around 12:45pm. They left without incident," the statement detailed. "Later that afternoon, Hannah was found hanging by her boyfriend and he called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel."

"After a thorough investigation by Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office and the Knoxville Medical Examiners Office, they have determined her official cause of death as suicide by hanging while under the influence of Narcotics," the shared. "It has been determined that there is no evidence of foul play."

The statement concluded, "Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her. We ask for continued privacy at this time while we grieve."

Daughtry and his wife, Deanna, who married in 2000, share 11-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. Deanna was also the mother of Hannah and 23-year-old son Griffin, from a previous relationship.

The American Idol alum took to Instagram after Price's death, and opened up about his loss.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family," Daughtry wrote alongside a photo Hannah. "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply💔💔💔."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

