Chris Evans has some critique for his younger self!

More than two decades since his “first professional” acting job, the 37-year-old Captain America hunk took to social media to share a snippet of the early project and take a good-humored dig at his style.

In the clip, from an educational video titled Biodiversity: Wild About Life!, Evans is seen sporting a boy band-worthy bowl cut, while talking to some pals about animals.

“Here’s a clip from my very first professional acting gig,” Evans wrote while sharing the footage on Twitter. “Based on my personal style choices, I’m pretty sure the movie was called, ‘Asleep at the Wheel’. Happy Monday, everyone.”

Here’s a clip from my very first professional acting gig.



Based on my personal style choices, I’m pretty sure the movie was called, ‘Asleep at the Wheel’. Happy Monday, everyone. pic.twitter.com/3vS3FoOvau — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 24, 2018

But why watch a few seconds of Evans' big debut when you can watch the whole episode?

The Twitter fun continued later in the day as Evans discovered a tweet that his Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. had posted on Sunday, highlighting the resemblance between the two actors and Disney’s Bambi and Faline.

“All the way down to the eye color,” Downey captioned the photo.

Evans retweeted the post, adding, “What can I say? The man knows me.”

What can I say? The man knows me. https://t.co/NLJ7e7B0F8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 23, 2018

Evans then came up with his own comparison, posting an image of Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story next to a pic of him with Downey on Twitter.

“One good Disney reference deserves another...” he wrote.

One good Disney reference deserves another... pic.twitter.com/kb6KNDPe9t — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 23, 2018

