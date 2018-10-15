Chris Evans Discusses His Last Day On the Set of 'Avengers 4'

Soon, Chris Evans will be Captain America no more.

The 37-year-old actor attended Chicago’s ACE Comic Con over the weekend where he discussed his last days on the set of Avengers 4 and how it felt to bid the leader of Earth’s mightiest heroes goodbye.

“That last day of filming really was a very emotional day,” he said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “It was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies — this unbelievable tapestry — and you feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel, and I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming nor denying anything.”

He also revealed that, although taking off that iconic costume was surreal, the final shot was fairly unremarkable because it was a reshoot; some minor scene that needed fixing. He even shared that his final line as the Cap was not a proud moment.

“It was something really stupid, it was something really dumb,” he shared, via CBR.com. “Which I also probably can’t give away. Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need. It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

He also addressed his tweet commemorating that day, stating that he hadn’t given anything away concerning the plot or ending.

“I should clarify that, I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler, and I should clarify that, regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would’ve tweeted the exact same thing,” he explained, per THR.



"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least," Evans wrote on Oct. 4. "Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Avengers 4 picks up where Avengers: Infinity War left off in which Captain America, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and more faced off against Thanos (Josh Brolin), a creature seeking six infinity stones in the hope of ruling the universe and eradicating half its lifeforms in a misguided attempt to preserve order and balance.



Avengers 4 bows in theaters on May 3, 2019.



