Chris Evans is signing off as Captain America!

The 37-year-old actor, who has played Steve Rogers for nearly a decade, took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he had officially wrapped shooting on the upcoming fourth Avengers film.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least," Evans wrote. "Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Evans first appeared as Cap in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and went on to star in 2012's The Avengers, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, as well as cameos in other Marvel films.

Evans has been thinking about how Captain America's story will end for years. In a 2015 interview with ET, he revealed that he wasn't looking forward to hanging up his shield.

“It’s almost terrifying to think about these being done,” he said. “It always feels so good to kind of wrap and just say, ‘All right, one more down.’ But it's also kind of like high school in a sense. You keep looking to when you're going to be done, and we're almost done now, and you're not quite ready for it to be over.”

And while speaking with ET in March, Evans said there's even more he'll miss about Cap. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America],” he shared. “I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

