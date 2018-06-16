Chris Hardwick's Talk Show Pulled by AMC Amid Abuse Allegations

Chris Hardwick's AMC shows and San Diego Comic-Con appearances are being put on hold.

On Saturday, the cable network released a statement announcing that it was no longer going to air Talking with Chris Hardwick after the TV host's ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, claimed that she was abused by an unnamed ex-boyfriend, which many believed to be Hardwick. Hardwick has denied all claims of sexual assault.

The TV personality is also stepping aside from moderating any previously scheduled San Diego Comic-Con panels next month.

"We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously," AMC's statement reads. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month."

While they’re not in production now, it should be noted that Hardwick also hosts all the Talking post-shows for Walking Dead and Better Call Saul on AMC.

In a statement to Deadline on Friday, Hardwick said he was "blindsided" by Dykstra's claims and denied any sexual assault.

"These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond. I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post," he said. "Our three year relationship was not perfect -- we were ultimately not a good match and argued -- even shouted at each other -- but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Commenting on their tumultuous relationship, Hardwick added that he was "devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women."

In a first-person essay published on Thursday, the 29-year-old actress alleged she was emotionally and physically abused by a former boyfriend who was nearly 20 years older than her when she was in her early 20s. She also described her ex as a man who "grew from a mildly successful podcaster to a powerhouse CEO of his own company."

On Friday, Legendary Entertainment, which acquired Hardwick's podcast Nerdist (now rebranded as ID10T) in July 2012, issued a statement to ET saying they had removed any mention of Hardwick from their site. He was also dropped from his upcoming September appearance at the Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, California.

For more on Dykstra's comments, watch the video below.

