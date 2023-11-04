Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Get Married

Chris Harrison's next chapter -- as a newlywed -- has officially begun.

The former Bachelor host has married former ET correspondent Lauren Zima, ET can confirm.

Zima also shared a picture from the nuptials on Instagram, writing, "We're married ❤️ Let the journey begin …"

The nuptials come two years after Harrison got down on one knee and proposed to Zima during a trip to Napa Valley in October 2021. "We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn't know love could be like this. You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you," Zima wrote on Instagram at the time. "Here's to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest 💍."

By then, the couple had been dating for more than two years, having made their public debut as a couple in January 2019 at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont.

When ET spoke with the pair at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, Zima revealed they were thinking about a destination wedding to either Italy or France. Harrison added that they "would love to keep it more intimate."

However, as Zima admitted, "I don’t know if we'll be able to."

This is the second marriage for both Zima and Harrison, who shares two children, Joshua and Taylor, with his ex-wife, Gwen Harrison.

RELATED CONTENT: