Turns out, the God of Thunder is excellent at presenting the weather forecast! Chris Hemsworth shocked viewers and anchors of Australia's The Today Show over the weekend when he crashed the outdoor weather report from Scone, Australia.

"I'm in the horse capital of Australia, but I was yet to find a horse, so I thought I should open it up to one of the horse studs," the show's meteorologist, Lauren Phillips, said before Hemsworth, 37, walked into the frame.

The co-anchors of the show looked shocked as Hemsworth took the microphone and delivered the weather report for Australia.

"You've made my job look very easy there, you might have to take over!" Phillips joked to Hemsworth.

The Avengers star revealed that he was in Scone doing some conservation work with friends. He added that he's been in his home country of Australia throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been here all year, and it's been fantastic," he said. "Been with the family and lying low and keeping an eye on the horses back there."

Phillips revealed that she hadn't shared who her special guest would be before starting the broadcast, saying, "I did tell the guys back in the studio that we were having an interview with someone back here. They thought it was going to be a horse. So I reckon I pulled this one off and I've done a little better than them thinking I was going to find a rogue horse to interview."

"I'm a little like a rogue horse," Hemsworth quipped. "I'll escape here and you'll have to lasso me."

The interview ended with co-anchor Rebecca Maddern looking shocked and asking, "Did that just happen?"

Hemsworth opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about his quarantine life with his family back in April. Watch the clip below for more.

