Chris Hemsworth Says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Nude Scene Was 'Years in the Making' (Exclusive)
Prepare to see more of Thor than ever before. For the new installment in the superhero series, Chris Hemsworth stripped down for a nude scene that the star says has been a long time coming.
The 38-year-old Australian superstar walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in Hollywood on Thursday, and he spoke with ET's Cassie Di Laura about the revealing new Marvel blockbuster.
The actor's chat was hilariously crashed by the film's director, Taika Waititi, who briefly took over interviewing duties to ask "What is it about Taika that is, like, very special, and that made you wanna come back again?"
"Obviously a contractual obligation," Hemsworth quipped. "If it was my choice it wouldn't have happened."
When the pair were asked about the nude scene, Hemsworth joked, "Oh yeah, you took my pants off didn't you?"
"In the movie! In the movie," the actor quickly clarified.
"He didn't even know we were shooting," Waititi deadpanned. "He didn't even know there were cameras rolling at all."
After the celebrated director headed off, Hemsworth opened up about stripping down for a godly scene in the buff and admitted, "It was a lot of work" to get ready.
"But, I mean, it was kind of 10, 11 years in the making, that shot," He explained. "In each film we've taken off another item of clothing, and now we just kind of took it all off."
"And that was all his doing," he added, nodding off toward Waititi.
Fans will have a chance to see Hemsworth as the mighty Norse god -- alongside returning stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and MCU newcomer Christian Bale -- when Thor: Love and Thunder explodes into theaters July 8.
