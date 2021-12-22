Chris Martin Says Coldplay Will Release Their Final Music in 2025
Coldplay’s Chris Martin Talks BTS Collaboration on ‘My Universe’
Vanessa Williams Reflects on Beauty Pageant Past and New Show ‘Q…
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
Zoe Lister-Jones Calls Chris Noth a ‘Sexual Predator,' Accuses H…
Watch Offset Help Daughter Kulture With Her Homework!
Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story…
Jason Oppenheim Spills on ‘Selling the OC’ Spinoff Coming to Net…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are All Smiles During Date Night
Josh Kelley, Steve Harvey and Bob Newhart Give an Inside Look at…
Celebrating Movie Milestones With Classics ‘Beauty and the Beast…
Reba McEntire Gushes Over Working With ‘Duke of Hazzard’s John S…
Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Looks Just Like Big Sister Blue in New C…
Rebel Wilson Says Her Own Team Didn't Want Her to Lose Weight
‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Lucy an…
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwea…
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Jussie Smollett Testifies About Alleged Attack, Says 'There Was …
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Coldplay may be done making albums. Chris Martin shared that the British band will release their final music in 2025, in a preview of his upcoming interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 that aired on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.
"Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then." The full interview will drop on Thursday.
Coldplay released their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000. If their final album drops in 2025, it will mark the band's 25th anniversary. The band has released nine studio LPs, with their latest, Music of the Spheres, released in October 2021. It included songs with Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier and BTS.
In the past months, Coldplay and the K-Pop group have performed their hit, "My Universe," at the 2021 American Music Awards and The Voice.
Next year, Coldplay will embark on their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The last time they toured was in 2016 and 2017 for A Head Full of Dreams Tour.
For more on Coldplay, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
BTS and Coldplay Perform ‘My Universe’ at 2021 AMAs
Coldplay’s Chris Martin Talks BTS Collaboration on ‘My Universe’
Coldplay Surprises Fans With 2 New Songs, Dropping a Double Album
Related Gallery