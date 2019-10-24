Coldplay Surprises Fans With 2 New Songs, Dropping a Double Album

Two Hymns for Your Weekend!

British band Coldplay is not only officially releasing two new singles on Thursday, but the group has also announced an upcoming double album.

The group, fronted by Chris Martin, revealed they will be releasing its eighth studio album, Everyday Life on Nov. 22, which is divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset. Each separate album will feature eight songs.

Coldplay

From the double album, the first two singles will be "Orphans" and "Arabesque," which were released on Thursday. Each song is featured on a different album. The music video for "Orphans" will premiere on Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

The group will be performing its new music on Nov. 2 for their sixth time as musical guests on Saturday Night Live.

The new black-and-white album cover is modeled after a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland's great-grandfather's band. Prior to the news of the music release, the artwork had been teased in mysterious posts and billboards all around the world over the past week.

In an Instagram post from the group, they typed a letter to fans about the new music, writing, "It is sort of how we feel about things. We send much love to you from hibernation."

