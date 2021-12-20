Chris Noth is being cut from The Equalizer following allegations that he sexually assaulted three women.

"Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement on Monday.

Noth will only be seen in one more upcoming episode of the show, which has already been filmed and he will be seen in any future repeats of episodes of The Equalizer that have already aired.

The news comes just days after three women came forward accusing the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault. Noth has vehemently denied all allegations.

In report published by The Daily Beast on Friday, a 30-year-old female tech executive, who goes by the pseudonym Ava, alleges she was sexually assaulted by the Sex and the City actor when she was 18 and he was 55.

The alleged incident occurred while she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Midtown Manhattan restaurant Da Marino in 2010. With regards to Ava's allegations, Noth’s publicist said in a statement to The Daily Beast that Noth "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."

The news of a third woman coming forward came just one day after The Hollywood Reporter published a report in which two women alleged that Noth sexually assaulted them.

In the report, one woman alleged she met Noth in 2004 when she was 22 and working in Los Angeles. The woman claimed that they went back to his place, where he allegedly raped her.

The second woman claimed that she met Noth in New York City in 2015 when she was 25. She alleged that she went on a date with the actor and agreed to go to his place after, when he also sexually assaulted her.

Amid reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the L.A. woman's account, Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD Public Communications Group Media Relations Division told ET, "The Department is still looking into the nature of the report, and trying to narrow down when, where or if a report was filed."

An attorney for Noth also told ET, "LAPD never opened an investigation into this matter. Neither Mr. Noth, nor any of his representatives have been contacted by law enforcement."

Noth has since been dropped by A3 Artists Agency, according to Deadline. The outlet reports Noth signed with the talent agency less three months ago.

