Chris Pine Stars in Tension-Filled Trailer for 'I Am the Night' Limited Series

Chris Pine is channeling his inner torment in the first trailer for his upcoming TNT series.

In I Am the Night (previously One Day She'll Darken), which reunites Pine with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, the tale -- inspired by true events -- centers on Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth. As she begins to investigate the secrets of her past, Fauna follows a sinister trail that leads her closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery. Pine plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack reporter/paparazzo.

TNT released the first footage from the six-episode adventure on Monday, and it's about as intense, eerie and tension-filled as you can get. In the two-and-a-half minute preview, you see Pine -- sporting light brown locks -- gradually spiral out of control as his search for answers in the case begins to consume him. Could this be Pine's first Emmy nomination for a live-action TV role? (He was previously nominated in 2016 for his voice work in SuperMansion.)

"You've got to remember where you are, who runs this city," a friend warns Pine's Jay of the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles. "Some stories don't want to be told. Some stories will eat you alive."

But by the end of the trailer, it's clear Jay is struggling to keep his obsession from getting the best of him. "I can feel it all over the place. It's like a... buzz," Jay confides in a colleague.

Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell, Jay Paulson and Connie Nielsen co-star in I Am the Night, which was announced in July 2017. Sam Sheridan wrote five of the six episodes, inspired by the life of Fauna Hodel. Sheridan, Jenkins and Pine, who is currently filming the sequel to Wonder Woman, serve as executive producers.

I Am the Night premieres in January 2019 on TNT.

