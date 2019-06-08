Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially married!

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot on Saturday with a ceremony in Montecito, California, according to multiple reports.

This marks Pratt's second marriage and Schwarzenegger's first. The Jurassic World star split from his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two share 6-year-old son Jack together.

The 39-year-old actor and the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were first linked together last June, when they were spotted on a picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. They made their relationship Instagram official last December when Pratt shared a sweet collage of Schwarzenegger in honor of her 29th birthday.

In January, Pratt shared that they were engaged after less than a year of dating.

"The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming," a source told ET at the time. "They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union."

In April, Schwarzenegger celebrated her bridal shower with an intimate party thrown by her mother.

ET spoke with Pratt earlier that month at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, where he made his red carpet debut with Schwarzenegger. Pratt dished about how wedding planning was going.

"I'm up to about my neck, you know? That's pretty deep. That's up to about five-foot-something," he joked. "I'm in it, baby, I'm in it. It's good. It's a good time!"

"We're all very blessed," he added. "[It's a] good time to be here for the Avengers premiere and also good things happening for me in life. I just count my blessings every day."

