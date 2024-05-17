Chris Pratt is mourning the death of his dear friend and collaborator. News broke on Thursday that stunt man Tony McFarr had unexpectedly died at the age of 47.

In a new message on his Instagram Story, Pratt said he was "devastated" to hear the news.

"We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set," Pratt recalled. "I'll never forget his toughness."

The action star also reflected on filming Guardians of the Galaxy 2, saying his former stunt double "took a nasty shot to the head," and had to get "several staples in his head."

Chris Pratt and Tony McFarr on set. - Chris Pratt/Instagram

He said that McFarr returned to work shortly after his injury, calling the late stunt man "an absolute stud."

"He was always a gentleman and professional," Pratt said. "He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

Pratt also shared several photos of himself and McFarr in matching costumes on the set of various blockbuster films.

Chris Pratt and Tony McFarr on set. - Chris Pratt/Instagram

As was previously reported, McFarr died on Monday in his home in Florida. His death was confirmed by his mother, Donna, who first shared the news with TMZ, saying her son was "active and healthy" and the death was "unexpected."

The cause of death or circumstances surrounding McFarr's passing have not been shared.

In a statement to ET, the Orange County Medical Examiner's office confirms that they have the case. "An exam has already taken place and cause/manner of death is pending toxicology results," the office says.

Chris Pratt and Tony McFarr on set. - Chris Pratt/Instagram

McFarr's work as a stuntman spans years, with projects including Bones, Homeland, Teen Wolf, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1, Captain America: Civil War, The Accountant and Allegiant.

The stunt worker recently launched a career in restaurant ownership -- in July 2023, he took to his Instagram page to tease the opening of his eatery, Reel Bowls, a poke and salad stop with a film theme near Orlando, Florida. He shared another post in February celebrating the restaurant's opening.

McFarr is most known for his work as a stunt double for Pratt. The duo first worked together on Jurassic World in 2015. McFarr went on to double for Pratt in Passengers, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and, most recently, Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

In a post shared from the set of GotG 2, Pratt introduced his fans to his stunt double and friend.

"Here's me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set," the father of three captioned the post. "Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!"

McFarr is survived by his daughter, his sister and his mom and dad.

