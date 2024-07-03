Chris Pratt had a lunch date with quite the view!

On Tuesday, the Garfield star took to Instagram to share a picture from his date with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. In the photo, 34-year-old Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a white cap, dark sunglasses, and a black workout outfit that covers her face down to her legs.

"Nice lunch with my wife, who cares deeply about sun protection. Me, I love ninjas. So it's kind of a win-win," 45-year-old Pratt captioned the pic.

While Schwarzenegger's profile wasn't visible, another thing missing from the photo was a baby bump, which she seemingly covered with her arms crossed over her stomach.

Chris Pratt shares a photo from his lunch date with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. - ET

Last week, a source told People that the MCU star and Good Night, Sister author are expecting their third child together. ET reached out to Schwarzenegger's rep for comment, but the couple have yet to publicly address the news.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger -- who have been married since 2019-- are parents of Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 2. The Jurassic World star is also father to an 11-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The husband and wife duo's latest public appearance came when they made it a date night (sans masks and sun protection) at the Garfield premiere on May 19. Together, Pratt and Schwarzenegger walked the carpet hand-in-hand, and showed minimal PDA.

During the event, Pratt gushed to ET about making a film that his young children were eager to watch.

"They're ready to see it," the actor said of showing the movie to his children. "This is the kind of movie that they can definitely watch. You know, some animated movies they get a little scary, it's a little too much for the kids. This is something really fun for all ages."

In February 2023, Schwarzenegger spoke to ET about Good Night, Sister, and how fun it is to see her daughters interact with each other and relate to their mom's book.

"It's really special to be coming out with something that talks about the importance of sisterhood and just the importance of that relationship, because it was such an amazing one growing up," she said. "And to be able to read so many of the same books and do so many of the same things that I did with my sister, to watch my girls do the same is so special."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: