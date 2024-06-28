Congrats are in order for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, who are expecting their third child together!

The author and her MCU star hubby are continuing to grow their famous family, a source told People on Friday. ET has reached out to Schwarzenegger's rep for comment.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt tied the knot in June 2019 -- just recently celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary -- and have two daughters: Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 2. The Jurassic World star is also father to an 11-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

While Pratt found a new level of fame for his Marvel role as Peter Quill, aka. Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, in recent years, he's taken on several voice acting roles in animated features like Onward, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Garfield Movie.

Part of the draw to those films, Pratt told ET at the Garfield premiere earlier this year, is that his kids can enjoy his work at a younger age.

"They're ready to see it," the actor said of showing the upcoming movie to his children. "This is the kind of movie that they can definitely watch. You know, some animated movies they get a little scary, it's a little too much for the kids. This is something really fun for all ages."

He also explained that taking on voice roles in recent years has been extra important to him as it allows him more time with his family.

"A lot of times, work as an actor, it's a such a blessing, but one of the downsides is it can take you out of the country or out of the state for an extended period of time," he reflected. "So being able to do voice work was really nice because you get to come home at night and sleep in [your] own bed."

RELATED CONTENT: