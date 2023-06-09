Four years and two kids later, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's marriage is going strong.

The blockbuster star and firstborn child of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger returned this week to the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where they tied the knot four years ago on June 8, 2019. This time, however, they were busy parents enjoying a night away, which according to Pratt, is much more of a rarity these days.

"Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years," he captioned an anniversary tribute on Instagram. "Back to the spot where we said 'I do!' Love you honey!"

Schwarzenegger echoed the sentiment, writing, "Came back to the place where it all happened ♥️ happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you ♥️."

Shriver also joined in the digital celebration, writing to the couple, "Love this love you both love being inspired by your love love watching how you treat each other laugh with each other respect one another love becomes you bravo."

She added on Pratt's post, "Bravo to you both I’m so happy for you for your children for all who know and love you your love inspires your kindness elevates others your compassion moves us all thank you both for lighting up my life I’m so happy you have one another love looks good on you both shine on."

ET recently spoke with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star, in which he hinted at their upcoming anniversary travel plans.

"We're going to take a little time away. It's been pretty heavy duty with a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, and a 10-year-old half the time, so we're knee deep in kids," Pratt said.

He and Schwarzenegger share daughters Eloise, 1, and Lyla, who will turn 3 in August. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris share a son, Jack, who will turn 11 in August.

"Hopefully we're gonna get a night just to ourselves, which would be the first night just to ourselves we've had in quite some time," Pratt noted. "I've got some plans that I'm hoping will work out."

Judging by the photos, it looks like their celebrations went off without a hitch. Congratulations!

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt Shares How He Spoils Wife Katherine (Exclusive)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Importance of Son Joseph Baena's Support

Chris Pratt Shares Childhood Incident That Got Him Into Acting

Chris Pratt Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger's Cute Grandpa Name

Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Him a Golfing ‘Hall Pass’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery