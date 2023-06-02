Chris Pratt has big plans for his fourth wedding anniversary. ET's Rachel Smith recently spoke to the 43-year-old actor in New York City, and he revealed how he and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger plan to celebrate their marriage milestone.

We're going to take a little time away. It's been pretty heavy duty with a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, and a 10-year-old half the time, so we're knee deep in kids," Pratt said.

The couple, who tied the knot on June 8, 2019, share Eloise, 1, and Lyla, who will turn 3 in August. Pratt has a son, Jack, who will turn 11 in August, with his ex, Anna Faris.

"Hopefully we're gonna get a night just to ourselves, which would be the first night just to ourselves we've had in quite some time," Pratt said of himself and his wife. "I've got some plans that I'm hoping will work out."

That he has something planned is no surprise, as Pratt told ET that he likes to spoil Schwarzenegger "every chance" he gets.

"Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, I'm pretty good at picking out good presents for her," he said. "It's one of my love languages, gift giving, so I try to spoil her as much as I can."

As for how his family will spoil him on Father's Day, Pratt said, "I'm going to go to the ranch and spend a little time at the ranch."

"We've got some Shetland lambs being born and it's fishing season, so we're going to kind of go offline and get back to nature in that way... Being out in nature for me is ideal," he said. "I love a good balance, but I feel like I just spent a lot of time traveling and doing pretty extravagant things, going to big cities -- and feeling very blessed to be able to do that -- for these movies that have come out. And now to balance that out, it's important to get out in nature and be surrounded by nothing but the creation."

One of those big movies that kept Pratt busy was the third and final installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. While that has come to an end, Pratt is open to reprising his Star-Lord character if the right project came along.

"I've loved the character, love the fan reaction. If there was an organic way to tell the story that was meaningful and felt like it needed to be told, I want to be part of that," he said. "But I don't think I'd want to do it just because people would see it. I think if the story is not right, then it's best left alone."

One thing Pratt doesn't intend to leave alone is the Mario universe, after The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a smash hit. In fact, Pratt teased that news about a sequel to the film should be coming "soon."

"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons," he said. "I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."

"We're so grateful for the support, though," Pratt added. "[It's] really shocking to me how successful that movie's been. I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it's truly multigenerational around the world. People love it. They love Mario... It's a really fun, funny, cute, heartwarming movie and, God, I can't believe I'm part of it."

While he awaits movie news, Pratt is spending his time by promoting timepieces, as he recently attended the Panerai Global Flagship boutique opening in New York City.

"I started collecting watches with, actually, a Panerai that was given to me as a gift... That kind of started my love affair with watches and I started collecting," he told ET. "... [I'm] the guy that didn't even know what Panerai was 10 years ago, but now I'm a collector and I'm getting invited to the opening, so life is good."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt Shares How His Son Reacted to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Role (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Chris Pratt Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger's Cute Grandpa Name

Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Son-in-Law Chris Pratt: 'Proud of You'

Chris Pratt Says Being a Girl Dad Is 'Fantastic'

Related Gallery