Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strong bond with his son-in-law, Chris Pratt!

On Wednesday's episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the veteran action star opened up about his relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, and the biggest conversation that brings them together.

When asked by Travis if he offers Chris any acting tips, Arnold revealed that's not necessary.

"No, I think that he's fantastic in his career," the Terminator star shared. "He's really great and we talk a lot about show business because this is a whole new era now. He's a fun guy to talk to."

Getty Images

Chris, 44, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, have been married since 2019. Together, the couple are parents of Lyla, 3, and Eloise,1. Chris shares son, Jack, 11, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

According to Arnold, his eldest child picked a great partner.

"I'm really happy that my daughter, you know, has found him and that he has found her," he told Travis and Jason. "They found each other. Because they really fit really well together. They just look wonderful together, they're so in love with each other."

Another bonus to his daughter and Chris' love? The time he gets to spend with his granddaughters feeding his pig, donkey and mini horse.

Getty

"And the grandchildren," Arnold added. "I love the grandchildren. She [Katherine] brings them over on the weekends on Saturday, and I have the animals...so it's easy for me to be grandaddy."

In December, Arnold gave the world a look at his bond with Chris, as the duo matched his sons, Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

And Arnold's family is expanding by more love, after Patrick's engagement announcement to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion.

In May 2023, Chris gushed about the support he received from his father-in-law, who attended the premiere of the final Guardians of the Galaxy film.

"Isn't that so nice? He came to the premiere," Chris told ET. "And yeah, he was so nice to give me love and support on his social media. He really liked the movie."

When it comes to sharing his opinion about the movie, Chris admitted that Arnold isn't shy.

"I think he'd be honest with me. If he didn't like it, I don't think he would post it," he said.

RELATED CONTENT: