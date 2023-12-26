Patrick Schwarzenegger Is Engaged to Abby Champion -- See the Ring

Forever kind of love! Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are engaged, and shared the news on Tuesday.

"💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍," read the post on their Instagram accounts.

Schwarzenegger and Champion's announcement led with a picture of the 30-year-old actor kissing the 26-year-old model on the cheek, as she flashed her ring.

Getty Images

In the next picture, the newly engaged couple share a kiss as they stand on the beach behind a floral arrangement shaped like a heart. The post also included a picture of the pair smiling as they held up a cake that featured a pic of them with the word: "Congratulations."

The pair's engagement announcement was met with celebratory comments.

"Crying happy tears," Meadow Walker wrote.

"Congrats, you two!!! 😍," Chelsea Handler commented.

"I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY," Taylor Lautner remarked.

Schwarzenegger also shared the news on X (formally known as Twitter), writing, "💍❤️SHE SAID YESSSSS ❤️💍."

Schwarzenegger and Champion began their relationship in 2015, and went Instagram official with their love in 2016. Since then, the happy couple have taken to social media to share glimpses of their love story.

In September, Champion marked Schwarzenegger's 30th birthday with a sweet post, writing, "Happy birthday to my sweet, handsome, hardworking, and goofy boyfriend! I love you so much! 🎂💕🧁."

