Chris Pratt's Son Hilariously Told His Dad That He Met a 'Real' Jurassic Park Raptor Trainer

Chris Pratt's son knows his dad is just an actor -- the "real" Jurassic Park raptor trainers work at Universal Studios!

Pratt took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable snap of his 5-year-old son, Jack, training a raptor at the theme park's Raptor Encounter, handing out props to the performers who made Jack's day.

"Gotta love it. Jack (seen here in blue Optimus Prime helmet) went to Universal Studios with his buddy the other day. He comes home and tells me he met the “real” raptor trainer. 😂," the Jurassic World star wrote. "Big shout out to all the park performers out there keepin’ it real on a daily basis. Our kids’ smiles say it all. Keep up the good work. 🙏♥️."

Pratt will reprise his role as raptor trainer Owen Grady in the next installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in theaters on June 22.

The film will also see the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. The actor opened up about rejoining the franchise in a March interview with ET, when he also dished on a possible cameo by his original Jurassic Park co-star, Laura Dern.

"I don't want to pass on gossip like my character," Goldblum said, referring his role as the silver-tongued scientist. "But it would be good news to me and to everyone, [to] millions and billions of people all over the world… all over the universe and cosmos when Ellie Sattler returns."

See more in the video below.

