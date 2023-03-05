Chris Rock fired several shots during his Netflix special, Selective Outrage, including some at Meghan Markle. During the special, which aired live Saturday night, Rock called out the Duchess of Sussex over claims of racism she leveled against the royal family, particularly when it came to the color of her and Prince Harry's now three-year-old son, Archie's skin.

"Some of that sh*t she went through was not racism," Rock joked, but rather what he called "in-law sh*t."

"Sometimes it's just some in-law sh*t," Rock said of Markle. "Because she's complaining, I'm like, 'What the f**k is she talking about? 'They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be...' I'm like, 'That's not racist,' cause' even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be. Sh*t. We check behind them ears."

Rock also argued that Markle was "acting all dumb like she didn't know nothing. Going on Oprah, 'I didn't know, I had no idea how racist they were.' It's the royal family! You didn't Google those motherf***ers? What the f**k is she talking about, she didn't know?"

"The f**k? It's the royal family, they're the original racists," he continued. "They invented colonialism. They're the OGs of racism. They're the Sugarhill Gang of racism. Like, 'a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie to the hip hip hop-a don't stop -- the racism.'"

The segment about Markle came after Rock claimed that "everyone is trying to be the victim, including people who know g*damn well they're not victims." After mentioning the Duchess specifically, he said that she "seems like a nice lady, just complaining."

"Like, didn't she hit the light-skinned lottery," Rock asked. "And she's still going off complaining?"

Rock continued, adding that he understood Markle's "dilemma."

"Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws," Rock said. "Oh, it's hard. It's so hard, it's very hard -- but it ain't as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now, that sh*t is really hard."

"If you Black, and you wanna be accepted by your white in-laws, then you need to marry a Kardashian," he later continued. "Because they accept everybody. Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty."

ET has reached out to Meghan and Harry's reps for comment.

Following Saturday's special, ET has learned that Rock is taking some time off. A source tells ET that the special marked a moment for Rock to "exhale" after dealing with the fallout from being slapped by Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony last year.

Rock celebrated the special -- which marked his first time publicly addressing the incident -- with an after party, where Dave Chapelle and the comedian's mother, Rosalie Rock, were reportedly in attendance.

"It was Chris' chance to exhale after a year of dealing with this," a source tells ET, noting that security was on high alert last night. Rock left Baltimore this morning and "plans to take at least a month off now that the special is over," the source adds.

The source also notes that Rock called Will after news of Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" -- referring to the cheating rumors that bubbled up for the couple in June 2020 -- was revealed but claims Will never picked up his call.

Rock made several off-hand references to the Oscars incident Saturday, telling the audience that Will's attack on him was about him "practicing selective outrage."

"Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn't have any entanglements," he said.

"His wife was f**king her son's friend," Rock told the crowd. "Now, I normally would not talk about this shit, But for some reason, these n***as put that shit on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low-down."

"We've all been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us," he added. "Why the f**k would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than I did... Everybody called him a bitch, and who'd he hit? Me!"

As for why he didn't fight back, Rock used that answer to deliver his final jab. "Because I got parents! Because I was raised!" he said. "And you know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of white people!"

Will has yet to publicly comment on the special.

