Chris Rock Makes Will Smith Joke While Addressing Cancel Culture at NYC Stand-Up Show
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Joke About Their On-Stage Attackers
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Lori Loughlin, Tina Knowles-Lawson and More Show Support at 2022…
Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez in Paris After Their Intimate …
Lori Loughlin Makes First TV Appearance Since College Admissions…
James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ Star, Dead at 82
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Khloé Kardashian Has the Ultimate Clapback Amid Baby No. 2 Criti…
How 'SNL' Handled Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon's Exit in Seas…
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Bindi Irwin and Family Share How Baby Grace Resembles Late Croco…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Master P Tears Up While Paying Respect to Nipsey Hussle (Exclusi…
Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Tease ‘Chaos’ in ‘Aquaman …
Keke Palmer Stuns on Red Carpet at Premiere of 'Nope' | ET’s T…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Chelsea Handler Shares How Boyfriend Jo Koy 'Melted Me' Into Lov…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Verdict Thrown Into Question After …
'Virgin River's' Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson Rea…
Chris Rock is taking a cue from Kevin Hart and laughing at his pain! On Saturday, the comedian took the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for his and Hart’s co-headlining Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour.
According to a source, during the set, Rock made a joke about being slapped by Will Smith during the Oscars. “Chris Rock and Kevin Hart's show at Madison Square Garden "was the best night in comedy,” the source tells ET.
"Chris made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,'" the source adds.
In the months following the incident that saw Smith rush the stage and slap Rock during the live telecast of the Academy Awards, following a joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rock has made some jokes about the incident.
Saturday’s performance also included a surprise opening by controversial comedian Dave Chappelle.
"Chapelle was a surprise opener and when he walked out, everyone went nuts," the source says.
During his 20-minute set, the comedian joked about being tackled onstage during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival and about a venue in Minneapolis asking his performance to be moved to another location following backlash from residents.
"Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m OK, and I appreciate the support,” he said in a video from the event.
Following the performance, which was also attended by JAY-Z, Rock's brother, Tony Rock, Questlove and a host of other celebrities, Rock, was joined by his girlfriend, Lake Bell, and his children, during an evening at Catch.
“After the show they partied until 1 a.m. at Catch NYC,” the source says. "Lake Bell was there and so were Chris' daughters. They were hanging out having a good time together! Everyone was still riding the high from the amazing show!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Chris Rock Make Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage
Dave Chappelle Joins Chris Rock and Kevin Hart For Surprise Comedy Set
Inside Chris Rock and Lake Bell's Romance
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to Co-Headline Comedy Show in London
Related Gallery