Chris Rock's 'Saw' Reboot: See the First Trailer for 'Spiral'

The first trailer for Chris Rock's new thriller from the Saw universe is finally here!

Lionsgate released the teaser on Wednesday, along with the movie's official title: Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

The latest chapter in the Saw franchise follows the story of Detective Banks (played by Rock), and his partner, William Schenk (The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella), who are working together to solve the case of a Jigsaw-inspired killer. The horror film also co-stars Samuel L. Jackson as a police veteran.

"Whoever did this has another motive," Rock's character says, as he investigates the crime scene. "They're targeting cops."

"You wanna play games, motherf**ker?" Jackson, in character, adds.

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw - In theaters May 15. pic.twitter.com/cXaWNRft9K — Lionsgate Movies (@Lionsgate) February 5, 2020

Lionsgate announced last May that Rock would be behind the new Saw movie.

"When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in," Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise."

The horror movie's screenplay is based on a story conceived by Rock, and will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed three of the most successful films in the Saw franchise. Rock also serves as an executive producer on the film.

"I've been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004," Rock shared in his own statement at the time. "I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place."

Saw hits theaters May 15.

