Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street, has reportedly died from COVID-19. He was 34.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world," a statement post on Trousdale's Twitter on Wednesday read. "Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that privacy be respected during this difficult time."

The singer died Tuesday in a hospital in Burbank, California, due to complications from the coronavirus, TMZ reports.

Jesse McCartney, who was in Dream Street with Trousdale, also confirmed the news on his Instagram.

"It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19," McCartney wrote on Wednesday. "Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet. We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing."

Trousdale first appeared on Broadway as a kid, before joining Dream Street in 1999 alongside McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso. The short-lived boy band went on to be known for their hit singles "It Happens Every Time," "I Say Yeah" and "Sugar Rush." They recorded two studio albums before breaking up in 2002, following legal disputes between the singers' parents and their managers.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Trousdale went on to act and appear in shows like Disney’s Shake It Up and Austin & Ally, as well as the daytime soap Days of Our Lives. His last project, per IMDB, is the rom-com New York Christmas Wedding. In 2012, he auditioned for The Voice, but didn't make it past the blind auditions.

The Florida native also continued releasing his own music. His last single, "Summer," dropped in 2019.

