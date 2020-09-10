Chrishell Stause has her eye on the mirrorball trophy -- not any roses. The Selling Sunset star is gearing up to make her Dancing With the Stars debut next week, and though she's single, she's not thinking of extending her time with the ABC family on The Bachelorette.

"As far as another ABC dating show... a girl's just trying to make something work, so let's not put any more pressure on it than needs to be," she said in an interview with ET's Lauren Zima this week. "I don't think that would be the right avenue for me."

While speaking with ET on Sept. 2, Stause revealed she was taking "baby steps" into the dating pool, with potential suitors -- whose names fans might know -- sliding into her DMs.

"The DMs have been a wonderful surprise in this whole process," said the soap star, who split from husband Justin Hartley last year.

"I certainly appreciate the conversations I've had," she added. "Technology is amazing, I will say. Like, all of a sudden you're meeting people that you're like, 'Oh my God! That's so fun!'"

For now, Stause is spending most of her time in the dance studio, gearing up for her debut on DWTS. She's "exhausted and sore everywhere," but feels like she's hit a turning point in rehearsals. Stause will be dancing to Pink's "Raise Your Glass" on Monday's premiere, which she said really represents what she's been through in the last year.

"Everybody has kind of seen what my last year looked like, and this song is... a rallying cry to those people that feel like misfits," Stause explained. The Emmy-nominated actress is no stranger to overcoming obstacles and pushing forward. She's experienced homelessness during periods of her life growing up, lost both of her parents to cancer over the last couple years, and dealt with a very public breakup.

Stause said she's always tried to fit in and aimed to please, whether it was "in a work situation or in a relationship." Now she's realizing, "Wait a minute, let me find my own self, let me find my own power and what makes me happy and stop trying to please everybody else and fit in and just try and like, take control of my own life," she expressed.

And things Stause thought would be "humiliating and embarrassing" have actually bonded her to others, she said. "That song kind of feels like that anthem for the people that feel a little bit like misfits with whatever that's going on in their life," she shared of "Raise Your Glass." "I feel like it's a good 2020 anthem. 'You know what? No. Let's pick ourselves up. We got this!'"

"Also, we can really use a drink, let's be honest," Stause laughed.

The all-new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, tune into Entertainment Tonight on Thursday for more from Stause.

