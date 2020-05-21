Chrissy Teigen wants to make sure she has permission to use the bathroom at Barneys! The 34-year-old model and cookbook author recently revealed on Twitter that she has a tendency to spend thousands of dollars on one trip to the bathroom.

It all started when she replied to a fan who made her "Taters, Shrooms & Peas with Parmesan Cream," on Twitter, writing, "This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where i ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me."

This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where i ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/4xSdvVvadK — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

And while Teigen was giving a stranger a shout out, another fan replied to the post, writing, "One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom. I knew I loved you before but that solidified it."

Teigen confirmed the story, replying, "wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often."

wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often https://t.co/ciZePatK9o — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

The majority of Celine purses retail for more than $1,500, which makes Teigen's trips to the bathroom at the now-closed Barneys department store very expensive.

For more of Teigen's antics, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Chrissy Teigen Play a Song With Her Butt on John Legend’s Piano This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Alison Roman's Temporary Leave From 'New York Times'

Why Chrissy Teigen Is Calling Out Some of Her 'Rich' Friends

Miles Turns 2: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Throw Son a 'Sesame Street'-Themed Party

Related Gallery