Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Get a New Puppy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have added to their family!

The 34-year-old model took to social media on Sunday to show off Petey, the new puppy she and her husband adopted. The adorable caramel-colored pup is a standard poodle; the couple rescued him after hearing about him from their friend Ellen DeGeneres.

Alongside a video of Petey, who was named after the parakeet in the movie Dumb and Dumber, Teigen gushed that the pup was "another little heart in this house to love."

"If he's anything like his dad, he will be the biggest caramel Gumby ever seen," Teigen tweeted.

In a followup tweet, Teigen shared a shot of Legend holding their new pet as the couple's daughter, 3-year-old Luna, sat smiling next to her dad. The couple also shares a 1-year-old son, Miles.

On Instagram, Teigen revealed that they got Petey from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa -- an animal daycare that also handles boarding, grooming, and rescuing animals -- the same place where Liam Hemsworth adopted his pup.

"this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever," Teigen added.

Teigen also shared a hilarious video of Luna holding the pup while walking over to her dad.

"John, would you like to hold her?" Luna asked.

"I'm not John, I'm your dad," Legend replied.

"excuse me?" Teigen quipped in the caption.

Watch the video below for more on Teigen and Legend.

