John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the "worst dinner guests ever!"

Kris Jenner invited the celebrity couple over to her house for a holiday meal, and joked that she wasn't impressed by their behavior.

"She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me [to cook] something, like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert, and there she is on the couch, not paying any attention to me at all," Jenner jokingly complains in her Instagram Story of the cookbook author.

She then shared a video of Teigen digging through the giant white stockings on the mantel.

"She's stealing stuff out of our stockings. It's wild," Jenner says. "She comes over, she looks beautiful, but she's taking stuff out of our decorations. If they end up in her car, I'm really going to be pissed."

After the meal, Teigen and Legend cuddled up together on the couch as Jenner films the Sexiest Man Alive taking off his wife's boots.

"They are making themselves way too comfortable. I'm not sure what's happening, but they're getting ready for bed. It's ridiculous," she says.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Things get even more scandalous when Legend strips off his pants and hops into bed to make out with Teigen while Jenner whispers, "Worst dinner guests ever!"

Kris Jenner/Instagram Story

Kris Jenner/Instagram Story

She then films the couple locked in a passionate embrace on the floor of her closet, rolling around and making out. She also shares a clip of them cozied up in the bathtub.

Kris Jenner/Instagram Story

Teigen caps off the night by brushing her teeth, seemingly with Jenner's toothbrush, before leaving the house carrying expensive luggage. When a security man tries to stop her, she begins running and shouts, "I got these from home!"

Legend and Teigen's dinner theater makes for great Instagram content!

For more with the Kardashians, take a look back at their rise to fame over the last decade:

The Kardashian Jenners' Biggest Moments and Scandals: From 2010 to 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Didn't Know Her Dinner Party Was to Celebrate 'The Voice' Finale

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the One Thing She Can't Stand About John Legend

John Legend Wishes 'Queen' Chrissy Teigen a Happy 34th Birthday With Sweet Note

Related Gallery