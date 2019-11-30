Happy birthday, Chrissy Teigen!

The Bring the Funny star turned 34 on Saturday, and John Legend couldn't help but praise his "queen" on her birthday. The singer -- and newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive -- took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of Teigen, leaving her a sweet note.

"Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!" the "All of Me" crooner captioned the pic. The post was quickly filled with additional birthday messages from the couple's friends and fans.

Teigen's birthday comes days after she and Legend, as well as their two kids -- Luna and Miles -- spent Thanksgiving with their friends and family. During one of the nights, Teigen, along with pals Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa, dressed in matching pajamas that featured Legend's People's Sexiest Man Alive magazine cover.

"Great pic guys we all look great!!! @bronwynreedofficial @chefpaulbarbosa," Teigen wrote alongside the snap.

"Stunning," Legend commented.

The father-of-two was honored with the SMA honor earlier this month, with Teigen having a field day with the news. See how she reacted in the video below.

