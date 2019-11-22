Chrissy Teigen is keeping John Legend humble!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old model took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Legend. In the clip, Legend is doing a sexy dance while sporting skintight metallic pants and an elf vest -- sans a shirt.

While the 40-year-old Voice coach moves his hips and reveals his abs while also wearing an elf hat, looks straight into the camera with a sultry stare.

While the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Luna, runs over to stand by her dad, Teigen remains unimpressed, as she's seen sitting in the background looking on and appearing totally uninterested.

It's all clearly in good fun as Legend's heard laughing at the end of the clip.

"Just another day, @jimmyfallon," Teigen captioned the clip, revealing that Legend's appearance on The Tonight Show will air Friday.

Legend's suggestive moves are no surprise as he was recently named People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive. Following the announcement, Legend quipped on The Voice that Teigen "makes fun of me almost all the time. But she couldn't even be snarky about this."

"She's like, legit proud of me," he added. "I finally impressed my wife."

As for Teigen's social media response, she joked, "I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! A honor!!!!!"

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

