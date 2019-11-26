John Legend is sharing the details on his family's Thanksgiving gathering.

ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with the crooner on Monday on The Voice red carpet, where he shared that he and his loved ones are preparing for a massive meal for the upcoming holiday.

"They're going to come out to Southern California," he said when asked if extended family is coming into town. "We rented a house in Palm Springs."

The 2019 Sexiest Man Alive also discussed the festivities that will be involved in the big day, revealing that everyone lends a hand in the kitchen.

"Luna helps. She begs to help," he said of his 3-year-old daughter, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen. "I was like that when I was a kid too. I was always so curious what my mom was doing in the kitchen. I was like, 'I want to stir something, I want to do this' and Luna's the same way."

"She loves it, she loves hanging out with her mom in the kitchen. I help in the kitchen too," he added. "It's like a family affair and we don't like potluck though. We don't like people to bring stuff. We're like, 'We got this.'"

On Tuesday, Teigen revealed that she's been getting in the holiday spirit with some crafts for an upcoming Thanksgiving event. She posted several stills on Twitter showing a turkey she had created with a melon, a pear, marshmallows, blueberries and more.

"Making a fruit skewer turkey for luna's potluck 😩😩😩 lmao," she captioned a photo, adding, "Please stop being jealous of my turkey."

Teigen also shared a clip in which she is affixing false eyelashes to her fruit turkey, stating, "I mean, she's beautiful. She looks like she's had a rough night," before cracking up.

when u have 40 pizzas in 30 days pic.twitter.com/Vz4Z6bQIOC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2019

Later, she shared a video of the end result. In the clip, her fruit turkey has plumage made up of berries and kiwi on sticks.

she’s hideous I love her pic.twitter.com/cRm64mo8xI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2019

Teigen and Legend are also the proud parents of a 1-year-old boy, Miles.

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

