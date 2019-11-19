Kelly Clarkson is trying to get to the bottom of the outrage over her and John Legend's remake of "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she and host had a laugh over the trolls claiming Clarkson and Legend "ruined" Christmas with their song. Sharon Osbourne was among those who criticized the track, which Legend co-wrote with Natasha Rothwell. Frank Loesser wrote the original in 1944.

"Did you not hear that John and I ruined Christmas recently?" Clarkson asked with a laugh. "I was like,' How did I mess that up?'

"Sharon Osbourne, man. She hates you guys," Teigen replied, referring to Osbourne saying on The Talk that the song was "ridiculous."

"She was just on my show!" Clarksn said, before explaining the situation to the audience. "He had this idea, because of the #MeToo movement, they pulled 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' from any radio. Like, a lot of radio stations at Christmas. Well, I love that song."

"Then Sharon assumed that you burned them all in the backyard or something, that you can never listen to the original again," Teigen chimed in.



Clarkson continued: "We like the original, but we noticed that a lot of people didn't. So we were like, 'Let's just give them another option.' And apparently, we killed Christmas."



While Clarkson respects the original song, she and Teigen couldn't help but joke over its "date rapey" lyrics. "The original doesn't even offend me," she noted. "I was like, 'Cool, we'll do another version.'"



"Exactly. Like, I'm not offendable. Like, I hear it all. It's hard to offend me. I wasn't mad about the song. I don't care what you guys do, but to be like, 'I hate this now.' Oh my god, get over it," Teigen agreed. "Go off, Sharon!"



"I love Sharon!" Clarkson declared. "Here's the thing, she actually said, and she means it, she loves y'all. That's why I thought it was so weird. She took it so personal. I just thought it was weird. But here's the thing. I actually love her. I do. She came on here, and I was like, 'I love her. I think she's so funny.' But then I was like, 'We didn't kill Christmas.'"



"You're nicer than me, man," Teigen said, rolling her eyes.



"Well, because I'm trying to understand it. There are so many issues in the world right now," Clarkson reasoned.

In an interview with ET shortly after Osbourne's critique, Teigen quipped, "Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job. I remember those days of getting to talk sh*t for money. It's very fun." -- which prompted Osbourne to hit back again.

"It’s amazing that you remember those days, 'cause the show you were on didn't even last a season," Osbourne said on The Talk last week, referring to Teigen's short-lived daytime talk show, FABLife.

"We don't get paid to talk what she said, about anyone," she continued. "We are self-made women at this table, who have lived very interesting lives, everyone one of us."



"I was born into the industry. I just didn't marry someone who was in the industry," added Osbourne, who herself famously married rock star Ozzy Osbourne in 1982.

Osbourne then switched gears, explaining she didn't "want to start anything" with Teigen and Legend. "I think that John Legend is an amazingly, multi-talented person. He is incredible, and I think she's lovely, they have a beautiful little family, they do. They are just the perfect couple. I don't have a bone to pick," Osbourne said, "but I'm also entitled to my opinion."



"I just thought the lyric was silly, and that's it," she added. "I love the way you stand up for your husband, I think it's amazing… But don't start anything, because I know it will get ugly. So don't start."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharon Osbourne Claps Back at Chrissy Teigen Over John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Sharon Osbourne's Criticism of John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Talk Show Renewed Early for Second Season

Related Gallery