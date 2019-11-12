The war of words between Sharon Osbourne and Chrissy Teigen continues!

Earlier this month, Osbourne shared some harsh criticism of John Legend's decision to rerecord a new version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with Kelly Clarkson, rewritten with updated lyrics, during an episode of The Talk.

Following Osbourne's remarks calling Legend's cover "ridiculous," ET's Matt Cohen spoke with Legend's wife at the 2019 Baby2Baby gala presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California, on Saturday, where Teigen laughingly shrugged off the comments.

"Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job," she quipped. "I remember those days of getting to talk sh*t for money. It's very fun."

While Teigen -- who was previously a co-host on the short-lived daytime talk show FABLife -- seemed to take Osbourne's critiques in stride, the 67-year-old TV personality didn't feel the same way about Teigen's response.

"It’s amazing that you remember those days, 'cause the show you were on didn't even last a season," Osbourne said, ripping into Teigen's comment.

She seemed to be particularly incensed by the Lip Sync Battle host saying that Osbourne gets paid to "talk sh*t."

"We don't get paid to talk what she said, about anyone," Osbourne said. "We are self-made women at this table, who have lived very interesting lives, everyone one of us.

"I was born into the industry. I just didn't marry someone who was in the industry," added Osbourne, who herself famously married rock star Ozzy Osbourne in 1982.

However, Osbourne quickly tried to change tack, explaining, "I don't want to start anything" with Teigen or Legend. "I think that John Legend is an amazingly, multi-talented person. He is incredible, and I think she's lovely, they have a beautiful little family, they do. They are just the perfect couple. I don't have a bone to pick," Osbourne said, "but I'm also entitled to my opinion."

"I just thought the lyric was silly, and that's it," she added. "I love the way you stand up for your husband, I think it's amazing… But don't start anything, because I know it will get ugly. So don't start."

For more on the drama between the stars over Legend's new take on the old holiday classic, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Sharon Osbourne's Criticism of John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to That Time When She Lost Her Tooth on the 2,000th Episode of 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne Comes Out Against John Legend Reimagining 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' With New Lyrics

John Legend Reacts to Controversy Over His New 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Lyrics

Related Gallery