Sharon Osbourne is reminiscing on a hilarious moment.

On Friday's episode of The Talk, Osbourne and her co-hosts, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, are celebrating the show's 2,000th episode.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip of the milestone, the women play a game called "Does Mrs. O Know the Show?," in which Eve asks Osbourne questions about the CBS program's history.

"During this holiday episode from 2014, you lost something. What was it?" Eve asks Osbourne, who has been on the show for all 10 seasons.

When Osbourne can't quickly recall the moment, Eve rolls the clip, which shows Osbourne losing her tooth during a live taping of the daytime talk show.

"My tooth's falling out. Oh no problem... It's an implant," she said at the time. "And I spent a bloody fortune and it f**king falls out? What am I going to do? Seriously has anyone got any glue?"

Osbourne seems embarrassed by both the clip and not immediately remembering the moment, even shaking her head and looking down.

"That's OK, Mrs. O, there's many more opportunities here," Inaba assures Osbourne.

Ahead of the 10th season premiere this fall, ET caught up with Osbourne, who marveled at how fast the time went by on The Talk.

"It's gone so quickly, cannot believe that it's been 10 years already," she said. "You kinda look back and you go, 'Oh no, is the next 10 gonna go this quick? What happened to my life?'"

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.

