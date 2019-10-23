Sharon Osbourne Reveals Major Side Effect After Getting a Facelift

Sharon Osbourne has always been candid about undergoing plastic surgery.

The 67-year-old The Talk host appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which aired on Tuesday, and happily discussed the facelift that she had done in August. While she is satisfied with the results, she did say she experienced some worrying side effects.

"I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn't feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you," she said. "I couldn't find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me,' and I'm like, 'I'm not snarling; I'm not doing anything!'"

Osbourne also admitted that she does get scared before undergoing a procedure.

"You could go in and wake up like Cyclops, you never know," she joked.

Osbourne revealed in May during an episode of The Talk that she was getting more plastic surgery, although she had previously said in a 2012 episode of the daytime talk show that she would no longer go under the knife for cosmetic reasons after she underwent a double mastectomy to prevent possible breast cancer.

"My next surgery is booked," she said. "I’m having it in August, so when we come back to film in September I will have a new face. I'll look like I used to do creams."

"I never took a picture to a doctor and said, 'I want to look like Catwoman.' I didn’t want to go that far," she added about her motivation. "I didn't want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom."

When ET spoke to Osbourne last month, she clarified her comments that she was getting "a new face."

"It's not a new look," she explained. "I mean, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I'm going and just having a refresh. Like I've had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed."

The mom of three later debuted her "refreshed" look on the season 10 premiere of The Talk.

"It was five weeks today that I had my operation," she told the audience. "I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed."

Watch the video below for more:

Sharon Osbourne Debuts Face Lift Results on 'The Talk' Season 10 Premiere Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharon Osbourne Debuts 'Refreshed' New Look Following Facelift

Sharon Osbourne Gets Candid About Revealing Her Facelift on 'The Talk' (Exclusive)

Sharon Osbourne Emotionally Says Goodbye to Sara Gilbert on 'The Talk'

Related Gallery