Sharon Osbourne is going under the knife and she's not worried about what people will say.

The 66-year-old talk show host revealed on Tuesday's episode of The Talk that she is getting a "new face" in the next couple of months.

"My next surgery is booked. I’m having it in August, so when we come back to film in September I will have a new face,” Osbourne told her co-hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and guest Rumor Willis. "I'll look like I used to do creams."

Inaba then quipped, "But I like this face," to which Osbourne replied, "You’re just used to it. You’ll like the new one."

While the ladies all laughed, Eve took a moment to ask Osbourne her reason for getting plastic surgery in the first place, whether it was to change her look or to enhance her features.

"I never took a picture to a doctor and said, 'I want to look like Catwoman. I didn’t want to go that far," she said before admitting, "I didn't want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom."

During that same episode, Osbourne also got candid about her personal life, confessing that this has been the "toughest" year of her life following her husband, Ozzy Osbourne's, health scare.

"This year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband's illness," she began. "His accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody. And it's definitely been the most toughest ride I've had so far and I hope the only tough ride. I can't take any more."

Back in February, Sharon shared via Twitter that Ozzy, 70, was hospitalized "following some complications from the flu." The news came a week after Ozzy announced he was postponing the U.K. and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour.

Hear more of what Sharon confessed on The Talk in the video below.

