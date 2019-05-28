Sharon Osbourne is opening up about "the toughest year" of her life.

During Monday's The Talk, the 66-year-old talk show host got candid about husband Ozzy Osbourne's recent health scares.

"Probably this year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband's illness," she began. "His accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody. And it's definitely been the most toughest ride I've had so far and I hope the only tough ride. I can't take any more."

Co-host Sara Gilbert then weighed in, asking Sharon what it was like reading on Instagram that it was also son Jack Osbourne's "toughest year." In addition to his father's health struggles, Jack's divorce from Ex Lisa Stelly was finalized in March, 10 months after their split.

"I cried and I felt so proud that he's my boy and the way he conducts himself," Sharon replied.

Back in February, Sharon revealed via Twitter that Ozzy, 70, was hospitalized "following some complications from the flu." The news came a week after Ozzy announced he was postponing the U.K. and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour," the Black Sabbath rocker shared in a statement on Facebook. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis."

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down," he added. "However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

Sharon later revealed on The Talk that Ozzy fell and "had a bad accident" at their home shortly after leaving the hospital. The fall forced him to cancel all 2019 tour dates, which she says hasn't been easy for him or the family.

"He just feels terrible," she explained. "He says it's the only thing he's ever done right in his life, is performing."

Ozzy announced the upsetting news to his fans on social media, writing, "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now."

"I will fully recover ... I will finish my tour ... I will be back!" he added.

Ozzy's team has since announced a few dates for the postponed No More Tour 2 shows, which will come near the end of his 2020 North American shows, kicking off May 27, 2020, in Atlanta. See the 2020 show dates here, and watch the video below for more on the Osbournes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Trying to Kill Herself Three Times

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized Following 'Complications From the Flu'

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones U.K. and European Leg of Tour Due to Illness

Related Gallery