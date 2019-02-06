Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized Following 'Complications From the Flu'

Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized.

The 70-year-old Black Sabbath rocker's health took a turn for the worse after complications from the flu, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed on Twitter on Wednesday. The news comes a week after Ozzy announced to fans that he would be postponing his No More Tours 2 tour following his flu diagnosis.

"As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery," Sharon explained. "Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

Ozzy's team announced last week that on doctor's orders, he was unable to begin the European and U.K. legs of his tour.

"After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” read the statement.

Ozzy himself also released a personal statement to his fans about the situation, writing on Facebook, "I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.”

