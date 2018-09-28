Ozzy Osbourne is known for being eccentric — just ask that bat from the ‘80s — but when it comes to summertime, the rocker is just trying to stay cool.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she dished about her husband ordering 3,000 pounds of ice to cool off their pool.

"He ordered it and it came in a big truck and one of those big cranes brought it in. It was fabulous,” she dished. "Too hot, he couldn’t get it cold enough. And then that melted in like two minutes, so now he’s got a special machine put in the pool to make it ice cold.”

Sharon, 65, raved about her musician husband, saying she loves to watch him perform “more than ever!”

"I’m just so proud of him and I love to feel that audience, the way they love him and appreciate him,” she said. "There’s nothing like it. It’s magic to me."

When Ozzy is on tour, he keeps in touch with his wife by texting her lots of pics.

“He loves to take pictures. He sends me pictures of everything,” she said. "Mostly of his room service. And he goes, ‘Can you believe what they just sent me up?’ And he’ll take a picture of it, and him eating it. Yeah, he’s really cute like that.”

Sharon is a co-host on The Talk, and the panel has a recent vacancy, which she has a suggestion for how to fill after Julie Chen's recent exit.

"My husband!” she said. "I’d like to make it a family affair.”

Sharon recently opened up on The Talk about the struggles the couple has faced since Ozzy’s cheating scandal two years ago.

“He’s got a problem,” she said at the time, referring to their sex life. “He’s like a rabbit and I’m like, you know, birthdays, Christmas, at this point in my life. Special occasions. It’s Thanksgiving! Why not? But I mean special occasions.”

For more from the Osbournes, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharon Osbourne Says Sex Is Still a 'Bone of Contention' with Ozzy 2 Years After Cheating Scandal

Kelly Osbourne Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety in Personal Post

Sharon Osbourne Regrets Her Eldest Daughter Aimee Moving Out at 16 Because of the Family’s Reality Show

Related Gallery