Ozzy Osbourne is recovering in Los Angeles, California, after a health scare.

The 69-year-old musician took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that his upcoming show was cancelled following an infection, which required surgery on his hand.

Alongside a pic of Osbourne's bandaged hand in a hospital bed, the post revealed that he was set to "spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection."

Though his Saturday night performance -- which was part of his No More Tours II run -- in Mountain View, California, had to be postponed until Oct. 16, Osbourne is expected to return to the stage Tuesday night for his show in Chula Vista, California.

Despite the frightening turn of events, Osbourne remains in good spirits. The Black Sabbath frontman followed his announcement post with a selfie from his hospital bed where he's chowing down on ice cream.

"Feeling better after surgery," he wrote. "Ice cream helps."

Osbourne's farewell tour is also set to stop in Los Angeles, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, before concluding with the makeup performance on Oct. 16. The "Crazy Train" singer will return to the stage in January for the United Kingdom leg of the tour.

ET caught up with the musician back in February where he discussed his reasons for finally saying goodbye to touring.

"We've been touring for 50 years. I've never seen my kids grow up -- I've never been around -- and now I have grandchildren and I want to spend some time with them," he said of his son, Jack Osbourne's, three children. "I feel like a mouse on a wheel going around in circles."

Osbourne went on to describe his biggest fear as being "found dead in a hotel room," before assuring fans that he wasn't leaving music behind completely.

"It's just time to come home," he said at the time. "But I want people to understand I'm not retiring. I'm just not touring anymore. I'm gonna be doing gigs in Vegas, festivals, but I'm not touring anymore... I'm not giving up music."

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, gushed about the musician's shows.

"I'm just so proud of him, and I love to feel that audience, the way they love him and appreciate him," she said. "There's nothing like it. It's magic to me."

