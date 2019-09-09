Sharon Osbourne Debuts 'Refreshed' New Look Following Facelift

New season, new face!

Sharon Osbourne debuted her newly altered, “refreshed” face in the season 10 premiere of The Talk on Monday.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she told the audience, before sharing details of the surgery. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

The 66-year-old television host added that she felt fine following the procedure, apart from still suffering some minor pain. “A little bit of pain, especially under [my chin], but you can't complain when you wanted to do it,” she said.

ET was on set with Osbourne in June as she did a photo shoot for the new season alongside co-hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and newcomer Marie Osmond.



"It's not a new look," she said about the procedure she was preparing to undergo. "I mean, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I'm going and just having a refresh. Like I've had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed."

Osbourne has never shied away from plastic surgery and announced in May that she was gearing up for her next session under the knife.



"My next surgery is booked,” she told her CBS co-hosts. “I’m having it in August, so when we come back to film in September I will have a new face. I'll look like I used to do creams."



See more on Osbourne and The Talk below.

