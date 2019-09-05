Sharon Osbourne has never been shy about getting plastic surgery.

Only ET was on the set of the photo shoot for the new season of The Talk to get the scoop from all the ladies on the popular daytime talk show, which aside from Osbourne, includes Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and new co-host, Marie Osmond. Osbourne talked to ET about teasing viewers in May, when she said she was getting a "new face" that she'll reveal on the season 10 premiere of The Talk, airing this Monday on CBS. Although the photo shoot happened in June, Osbourne did give us the details on the procedure she underwent last month.

"It's not a new look," the always outspoken 66-year-old television personality tells ET of her plastic surgery. "I mean, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I'm going and just having a refresh. Like I've had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed."

Following Sara Gilbert's exit from the show last month, Osbourne is the only remaining host who's been with the show for all 10 seasons.

"I just said before actually, it's gone so quickly, cannot believe that it's been 10 years already," Osbourne marvels. "You kinda look back and you go, 'Oh no, is the next 10 gonna go this quick? What happened to my life?'"

As for the newcomer this season, 59-year-old Osmond, she says she's already getting along great with her fellow co-hosts. In May, The Talk officially announced Osmond was joining the show after Gilbert's exit.

"You come in and you're the new person and I respect them all so much, so I'm just trying to, you know, but we've worked together before and I love them all," she says. "You know, there's been so many fun things that we've done. I would say the first time I fell in love completely was when we were doing some kind of exercise thing and Sheryl was on the floor and we just started jumping over each other."

And when it comes to her famous showbiz family, Osmond says she hasn't been told by any of her family members that there's anything off limits to discuss on-air.

"We'll just see what happens," she muses. "I don't believe in just airing dirty laundry to air it. I believe it has to have some kind of, you know, practical purpose or helpful reason to do it. But just to go to my life, everybody's life is tough. And I think that if you can do something like, we share things about if you can't afford therapy for your children, when my son passed away, you know, one of the best things I learned was to get journals and we wrote back and forth when the kids couldn't communicate. There's a lot of things you learn that you can share with people. I think that's the kind of sharing that is so beautiful at this table."

Meanwhile, in May, Osbourne candidly discussed on-air why she chose to get more plastic surgery. Previously, she said in a 2012 episode of The Talk that she would no longer get any plastic surgery after she underwent a double mastectomy to prevent possible breast cancer.

"My next surgery is booked. I'm having it in August, so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face," she said. "I'll look like I used to do creams."

"I never took a picture to a doctor and said, 'I want to look like Catwoman. I didn’t want to go that far," she added. "I didn't want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom."

Watch the video below for more:

