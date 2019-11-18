Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Talk Show Renewed Early for Second Season

Kelly Clarkson's daytime show is getting a second season!

On Monday, NBC announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for a second run, which will air from 2020 to 2021.The show's early green light arrives amid strong ratings for the singer's entry into TV hosting.

Soon after the news broke, the show's social media accounts shared a clip of Clarkson responding to the news.

"What's up, ya'll! I just got the greatest news ever," the 37-year-old gushes. "So apparently we got renewed! The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming back definitely for season two."

"Thank you so much to all the fans for the support," she continues. "All the actors and artists that have been coming on the show. All the human-interest people that have been coming on, especially those stories. I think that's what we're all desperately needing. So, thank ya'll so much for being a part of this show. The show would be nothing without all the guests and the audience there and the vibe and everything, so we really appreciate it. We're working for ya'll and we're glad you're digging it. So here we go season two!"

The series has become the number one syndicated new show in part by booking a slew of A-list guests including Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas, who revealed on the air last week that he and the Jonas Brothers opened for her back in the day -- yielding a baffled response from Clarkson.

"I had no idea that y'all opened for me in 2005. 'Cause I feel like I just got really cool," she said in response. It turns out that Clarkson wasn't completely incorrect in forgetting about her connection to the three siblings, though.

"No one cared about us in 2005. We were just coming up. And basically, to get other gigs, we listed the other acts that we'd 'opened up for.' But that really just meant that we were on the outside stage in the parking lot while you were playing for 40,000 people," Jonas said. "But you helped us get a lot of gigs after that, so thank you."

"We owe you 20 percent," he added with a laugh.

