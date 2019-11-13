Aquaman is a master at fielding questions from cute kiddos!

On Wednesday, Jason Momoa dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the host's very own kids, son Remington, 3, and daughter River, 5, picked the brain of the movie star.

"Do you have kids?" Kelly Clarkson's daughter asked Momoa when he picked her up and gave her a hug after they walked out, to which he responded, "I do. I do have kids!" Once they were all arranged on the couches, Remington (a big Aquaman fan), clammed up, which meant his older sister had to do the questioning.

"Do you know the Little Mermaid?" she asked, which immediately got a wave of "aww"s from the studio audience.

"Ariel? Yes, yes. Ariel's very sweet. She's very nice," he responded, before adding, "She's also a redhead so… I'm gonna teach you about redheads someday. They're very passionate. Very passionate people."

"This is the best part," Clarkson later told the audience before helping her daughter remember her second question. "They wrote out cards for her and I'm like, 'She's in kindergarten. She's learning how to read.'" After River handed Momoa a postcard on which she'd drawn his DC alter ego, she asked: "Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?"

After a long pause, the 40-year-old actor, hilariously proclaimed, "Everywhere!"

"That's 'cause you're in the water, all the time," Clarkson responded.

At this point, the talk show host gave her son another opportunity to ask Momoa a question, but he stayed quiet. Then, River turned to him and said, "Hey, you like Aquaman. You watch it. C'mon." But Remington didn't respond.

"Hey, just chill with Aquaman," Momoa told the youngster in response after giving him a hug.

Check out the sweet Q&A in the clip above.

