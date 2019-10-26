It's almost as if Jason Momoa will use any opportunity to show off his impressive physique.

After hosting Saturday Night Live back in December -- where he did a bizarrely hilarious strip tease -- the Aquaman actor returned over the weekend for a surprise cameo that saw him disrobe once again.

In a sketch that saw the night's host, Chance the Rapper, presiding over First Impressions Court, Momoa played a gigolo -- complete with a plush fur coat and his long locks cascading over his shoulders -- who was being accused of stealing by one of his elderly clients, Mrs. Gladys (Kate McKinnon).

After claiming Mrs. Gladys stole his heart, she accused him of stealing her chandelier earrings. Momoa confirmed her claim by pulling open his coat, and revealing his bare chest with her earrings hanging from his nipples.

Momoa made another shirtless cameo when he appeared to introduce Chance -- who also served as the episode's musical guest -- for his second set of the night.

Momoa, still in his fur coat, yelled Chance's name while once again flashing his nipple earrings. It was one hilariously weird highlight from this year's spooky, special Halloween episode.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

